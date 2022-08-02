Man arrested following seizure of drugs worth £20,000

A 30-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation in which £20,000 in suspected class B drugs were seized in Belfast in July.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On July 13, police conducted proactive searches in the east Belfast area and recovered a number of other items including an estimated £7,000 in cash, two automatic knives, a stun gun and other electronic devices.

“A quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were recovered during the search operation and was taken away for further forensic examinations.

“The man was arrested in the east Belfast area on August 2 and is in police custody at this time.

“By targeting drug related activity not only do we remove illegal drugs from the street, which in themselves cause harm through addiction, debt and their effects on physical and mental health.

“We also remove funds from the pockets of paramilitaries and therefore loosen their control on the communities who ultimately want to see them gone.”

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Unit have arrested two people following searches of properties in east Belfast and Newtownabbey today, Tuesday 2nd August.

Meanwhile, detectives arrested two people following searches of properties in east Belfast and Newtownabbey on Tuesday.

A man and a woman, both aged 27, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers seized a number of items including a quantity of class A and class B drugs, two suspected firearms and a number of electronic items.

“They both remain in police custody at this time.”