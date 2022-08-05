Search

06 Aug 2022

Two men arrested after hijacking of Tesco van

Two men arrested after hijacking of Tesco van

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 9:05 PM

Two men have been arrested after the hijacking of a Tesco delivery van in Co Down.

Police received a report that the vehicle had been hijacked at Georges Street in Newtownards shortly before 5pm on Friday.

It was reported that two males forced the driver from the van and made off in it .

The van was then driven from Newtownards through Dundonald and Holywood before officers used a stinger device at Dee Street, bringing the vehicle to a halt a short distance away on the Sydenham by-pass, just outside Belfast.

Two men, aged 23 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including hijacking, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and assault on police.

Both men are in custody helping officers with their inquiries.

The PSNI said that a number of reports of collisions involving the stolen van and other vehicles have been received.

Officers are appealing to anyone involved in a collision but who has not reported it to police to get in touch with detectives in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 1273 05/08/22.

Local News

