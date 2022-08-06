Man arrested following sexual assault on teenage girl

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of sexual offences following a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Ballymoney.

The alleged offences include sexual activity by an adult with a child.

Police said the teenage girl was assaulted on Thursday between 4pm and 6pm close to a leisure centre and outdoor football pitches.

Police received a report on the matter on Friday night at 11.25pm.

Officers are seeking anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The assault occurred close to a leisure centre premises, close to outdoor football pitches.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with any information, let us be the judge of the importance of the information. All information will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of sexual offences including sexual activity by an adult with a child and remains in custody at this time assisting with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2034 06/08/22.