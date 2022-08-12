DUP welcomes two new councillors in Newry, Mourne and Down

Two unionist councillors in Newry, Mourne and Down have joined the DUP.

Alan Lewis has defected from the Ulster Unionists while Henry Reilly has previously been a member of the UUP, Ukip and the TUV, but recently sat as an independent.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was delighted to welcome the two new members to his team on the council.

He said: “They join many other new members who are now part of a vibrant and growing party within South Down.

“I have known Henry over many years and he has always been a dedicated representative, focused on delivering for the people of the Mournes, and dedicated to strengthening our place within the United Kingdom.

“Since his election in 2019 Alan has also been a fearless and hardworking representative, focused on uniting and strengthening unionism within South Down.

“I want to see a stronger and more cohesive unionism, working to strengthen our place within the union.

“There is a unity of purpose within unionism in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol and, as leader of the DUP, I will do everything in my power to build upon that.”

Mr Lewis said: “The people I represent want to see greater unionist unity.

“There were more than 12,500 unionist votes cast at the last Assembly election in South Down and I believe this can be further built upon through a strong DUP team which I am looking forward to being part of.”

Mr Reilly said “I look forward to being part of that strong DUP team, not just in South Down, but across Northern Ireland.”