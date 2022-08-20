Man in hospital after suspected explosion inside car in south Belfast

A man is in hospital following a suspected explosion inside a car in the Newton Park area of south Belfast, PSNI said.
The man is receiving treatment for facial injuries, while police and Ammunition Technical Officers remain on the scene.
Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
Ballymaconaghy Road, Manse Road and Cairnshill Road have also been closed while police carry out enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2055 19/08/22.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Caption: Caitríona McLaughlin: ‘I would ask people not to give up and find paths to do what they want to do and not be put off by geographical challenges' PICTURE: Rich Gilligan
Fintra near Killybegs is one of five Donegal beaches where swimming restrictions are to be put in place due to expected heavy rainfall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.