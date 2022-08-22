Suspected device made safe following east Belfast security alert

A suspected device has been made safe following a security alert in east Belfast.
It was found during the search of a property in the Dee Street area, examined by army technical officers before being made safe and removed for further forensic examination.
A number of other items, including a quantity of suspected class B drugs, were also recovered during the search by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the activities of the West Belfast UDA.
A man aged 31 and a woman aged 33 were arrested under the Terrorism Act.
Two further linked searches took place at properties in south Belfast and east Belfast, where a number of other items including a small quantity of class B drugs and electronics, were seized.
