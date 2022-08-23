Families of UDR men killed in 1972 bombing ‘living with pain of deaths still’

The families of two UDR men killed in an IRA bomb attack in Enniskillen 50 years ago have said they will live with the pain of the events for the rest of their lives.

Alfred Johnston, a 32-year-old father-of-four, and James Eames, who was 33 and a father-of-three, died on August 25 1972 when a 150lb device exploded in a car they were checking in Co Fermanagh.

Sandra Russell, the daughter of Mr Johnston, said the impact of her father’s death had been huge on her family.

She said: “It is hard to believe that it has been 50 years since my father was murdered.

“There were so many lost opportunities – all our childhoods, family gatherings and celebrations, including the birth of his grandchildren and his soon-to-be great-grandchild.

“The impact of his murder on the whole family circle was huge and can only really be understood by those who have lost loved ones in tragic circumstances.”

John Downey, from Donegal, is awaiting prosecution for the car bomb attack.

A memorial service for the two soldiers was held at Rossorry Parish Church in Co Fermanagh on Sunday.

Reverend Charles Eames, the nephew of James Eames, delivered the sermon at the event and was critical of proposed Government legislation which aims to stop prosecutions relating to incidents from Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

He said: “The Johnston and Eames families have lived with the pain that the events of August 25 1972 caused for almost 50 years now and we will continue to do so for the rest of our lives.

“That is why any attempt to deny justice to them and all other families of innocent victims must be resisted.

“While we do not know what life holds for any of us, we can assume that if those cowardly figures hiding in the shadows as they did had chosen not to take the path that they walked then, Jim and Alfie might very well be still alive today enjoying a well-earned retirement with their families.

“Sadly, like all too many men and women in our land, they were denied that opportunity.”

Mr Eames added: “We live in a country that is still divided and while there is less violence than in times past, that does not mean that everything is rosy in the garden.

“As we remember the terrible events of almost 50 years ago, we pray that the next generations might learn from the past and strive to do things differently.

“While we do not really want to view ourselves as being the older generation, the fact is that most of us are and we have the grey hairs, the wrinkles and the bodies that let us down to prove it.

“We can sometimes feel hopeless and wonder if the loss of our loved one was pointless and understand that today more than ever.

“We can only hope that those who are younger might find a way to live together, respecting differing opinions whilst holding fast to their own beliefs in a peaceful way no matter what else may happen around them.

“If that day arrives, then the sacrifice of Alfie and Jim and sadly all too many of our countrymen and women will not have been in vain.”

The victims’ organisation, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), helped organise the memorial service.

SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson said: “Alfie and Jim were well-respected soldiers but more so they were respected men within the community and were also very much liked.

“The brutal double murder caused immense pain and suffering to both families; main breadwinners were stolen away; widows were created and many children left without their father.”