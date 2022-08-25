Mole-mapping service at Ulster Hospital first of its kind in Northern Ireland

A mole-mapping service that is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland has been launched at the Ulster Hospital.

Health Minister Robin Swann described the new service as a “significant step forward in the early diagnosis and treatment of melanoma skin cancer”.

The new service is a partnership between the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and Cancer Focus NI.

Mr Swann said it was made possible as a result of almost £160,000 funding from his department’s Cancer Charities Support Fund, adding it had been a privilege to see it operational during a visit to the Ulster Hospital on Thursday.

“I would also like to thank all of those involved in developing and bringing forward such innovative projects, and given the prevalence of skin cancer in Northern Ireland, this will undoubtedly help to improve patient outcomes,” he said.

The nurse-led, two-year pilot project will offer an advanced mole-mapping technique for specific patients identified by the clinical team as being at higher risk of developing melanoma skin cancer.

Mole mapping, or Automated Total Body Mapping, uses technology to detect malignant melanoma earlier when treatment is most effective.

The service team will also offer advice on skin cancer prevention and skin examination and this investment will improve skin cancer screening services for specific patients.

Skin cancer in Northern Ireland is increasing in prevalence with approximately 400 people diagnosed with malignant melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, each year.

Patient Connor Graham, who was recently diagnosed with melanoma and who has used the mole-mapping service, said he believes it will save lives.

“It’s amazing to see the detailed inspection that can be carried out on your skin, highlighting any changes or points of concern. I felt so reassured and I have no doubt this technology will save lives,” he said.