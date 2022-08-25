Search

25 Aug 2022

Family of victim call for removal from barracks of memorial to veteran

The family of a man shot dead in Northern Ireland in 1974 have called for the removal from a military barracks of a memorial to a former soldier who died while on trial over the killing.

The memorial to Dennis Hutchings, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, was unveiled recently at Palace Barracks in Holywood, Co Down.

Mr Hutchings died last year aged 80 after contracting Coivd while on trial for the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham. He denied the offence.

Mr Cunningham, 27, who had learning difficulties, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol across a field near Benburb, Co Tyrone.

Mr Cunningham’s family said they are “unable to find peace because of this provocation” as they called for the Government or the Army to remove the memorial.

However, the Ministry of Defence has said they did not fund the memorial which was erected and maintained at private expense.

A statement released through the Pat Finucane Centre said: “We the family of John Pat Cunningham are calling on the Secretary of State Shailesh Vara and the MoD to intervene and ensure the removal of the memorial stone to Dennis Hutchings from Palace Barracks.

“The custodian of the garden has clarified that it is reserved for service personnel who were killed in the course of duty.

“Dennis Hutchings died from natural causes.

“Hutchings’ family should place the memorial stone as they see fit in Cornwall and they can be left to grieve.”

The statement continued: “For our part we are unable to find peace because of this provocation.

“We had no wish to revisit this traumatic event but have been left with no alternative because of the callousness of others.”

An Army spokesperson said: “The Palace Barracks Memorial Garden is not an officially recognised MOD memorial.

“As this is a private memorial garden we do not determine what is included and the memorials are erected and maintained entirely at private expense.”

The MoD also said it is not consulted over private memorials and was not approached about the memorial to Mr Hutchings.

Mr Hutchings served in the British Army for 26 years and was posted to Northern Ireland during the Troubles in the early 1970s.

His trial over the attempted murder of Mr Cunningham began last year but was halted when he contracted Covid. He died in Belfast.

His lawyer subsequently called on the Government to halt the historical prosecution of veterans following his client’s death while on trial.

