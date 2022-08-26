Nine Covid-linked deaths in latest weekly figures

Nine deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update.

The fatalities, in the week ending August 19, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 4,826.

The figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The weekly release containing data on deaths registered during the week ending 19 August and information on Covid-19 related deaths was published this morning. https://t.co/ifSd2S61PJ pic.twitter.com/pI0uHPzfmZ — NISRA (@NISRA) August 26, 2022

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week’s lag.

The Nisra figure includes 3,367 deaths in hospital, 1,003 in care homes and 456 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 13 of the 320 deaths registered in the week to August 19.

Some of those deaths could have taken place earlier as they can take days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 73.8% of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and August 19 this year.