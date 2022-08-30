Man dies after being hit by lorry

A man in his 60s died after being hit by a lorry in Newry.
The pedestrian was struck close to traffic lights in Kildare Street shortly before 4pm on Monday.
He was declared dead at the scene.
The road was shut for an investigation.
It has since reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses and those with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact officers.
