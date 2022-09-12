Search

12 Sept 2022

Micheal Martin and Michael D Higgins to attend Irish service for Queen

Micheal Martin and Michael D Higgins to attend Irish service for Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 4:05 PM

Irish premier Micheal Martin will attend a memorial service for the Queen in Northern Ireland alongside Irish President Michael D Higgins.

The Taoiseach also confirmed he will travel to attend the Queen’s funeral in London next week.

The new King is set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will travel to Hillsborough Castle and Belfast for several engagements including a memorial service.

Mr Martin said: “I will be going to Belfast tomorrow. The President and I we have been invited to the memorial service and we will go to that tomorrow.”

Mr Martin was speaking at the Fianna Fail party think-in in Mullingar.

The trip to Northern Ireland by Charles and Camilla will follow a visit to Scotland on Monday, with a trip to Wales planned for later in the week.

A significant security operation is underway in the Co Down village of Hillsborough ahead of the royal visit.

People continue to congregate at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, where a large number of floral tributes have been laid.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media