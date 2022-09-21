Search

24 Sept 2022

Liz Truss and Ursula von der Leyen unite to condemn Putin’s ‘failing’ invasion

Liz Truss and Ursula von der Leyen unite to condemn Putin’s ‘failing’ invasion

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 6:05 PM

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed a “good discussion” with Liz Truss on UK-EU relations following talks about the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister also discussed Vladimir Putin’s “failing” invasion of Ukraine with the European Commission president at a United Nations summit in New York on Thursday.

The pair condemned the Russian president’s partial military mobilisation as a “sign of weakness” as they redoubled their commitment to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

Ms Truss will go on to meet Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly, with the White House saying he will urge her to find a negotiated solution to the protocol row with the EU.

The Prime Minister is pushing ahead with the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which the EU and other critics say will breach international law by suspending elements of the agreement.

There have also been suggestions she could unilaterally trigger Article 16 of the protocol, to override parts of the agreement brokered as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

Ms Truss told the EU chief “it’s very nice to see you” as they met, before the European Commission president nodded and smiled in response.

After the talks, they released a joint statement saying the pair “strongly condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine and agreed that Putin’s recent calls to mobilise parts of the population were a sign that Russia’s invasion is failing”.

“They also discussed UK-EU relations including energy, food security and the Northern Ireland Protocol,” it added.

Ms von der Leyen tweeted that it was a “good discussion” with Ms Truss on “EU-UK relations and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

Ms Truss had declined to discuss the protocol with France’s Emmanuel Macron a day earlier.

But US national security adviser Jake Sullivan made it clear Mr Biden will discuss it “in some detail” with Ms Truss.

Mr Sullivan told reporters the president “will encourage the UK and the European Union to work out an effective outcome that ensures there is no threat to the fundamental principles of the Good Friday Agreement”.

Mr Biden and Ms Truss will also meet after the president sent a tweet just as the PM was discussing her economic policy, which said he was “sick and tired of trickle-down economics”.

“It has never worked,” he said.

The comments underlined the differences between the two leaders’ stances just as Ms Truss says she wants to foster closer ties with international allies.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “ludicrous” to suggest Mr Biden was criticising UK policy, arguing each country is facing different economic challenges.

Mr Sullivan accepted Ms Truss’s prediction that a comprehensive US-UK trade deal, which Brexit supporters touted as a major prize of leaving the EU, is years away.

Ms Truss had told reporters: “There aren’t currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don’t have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term.”

Mr Biden was meant to hold talks with the Prime Minister in the UK during his visit to attend the Queen’s funeral, but they were delayed until Ms Truss’s US trip.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media