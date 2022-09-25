Fire crews tackle blaze on ship at Belfast Port

Some 13 fire appliance were involved in tackling a blaze on a ship at Belfast Port.
The blaze on board the ship at the Victoria Terminal on West Bank Road was reported at 5.13am on Sunday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said 13 fire appliances and 61 firefighters attended the incident, including the Specialist Marine Response Team.
The blaze has been extinguished and investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.
'Enough is enough says independent TD Thomas Pringle (inset) at the Cost-of-Living Coalition march on Saturday
Catriona McElhinney Grimes who will play at a fundraising concert in St Conal's Church, Doochary on October 27
Award recipents at the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards 2022 (l-r): Kathleen, Sheerin, Ann and Mark Baiada, Dr Susan Whoriskey and Moya Doherty Picture: Clive Wasson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.