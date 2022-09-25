Troubles tragedy inspires Co Tyrone woman’s debut novel

A Co Tyrone woman whose father was murdered has described how writing her first novel has been a cathartic experience.

Claire Shiells’ father Eric, 49, was killed outside his home when she was a child in April 1977.

The part-time member of the Ulster Defence Regiment was shot dead by the IRA.

Despite the early trauma, Ms Shiells described her childhood as “more Derry Girls than doom and gloom”.

My debut novel, After Dad comes out NEXT WEEK – 28 September! You can pre-order #AfterDad from all good bookstores & booksellers now. Find out more on my website: https://t.co/Cp8VS5g6gy A little request: Please support your local bricks & mortar bookshop, if you can. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KPC5HvW8Py — claire shiells (@claireshiells) September 24, 2022

However, the experience inspired her first novel, exploring the challenges and changes which Northern Ireland is going through emerging from conflict through an unlikely love story.

After Dad follows a woman who moved from her native Co Tyrone to London, but finds she cannot escape her family’s tragedy through geography.

Capturing memorable characters, her lead Millie, a journalist, returns home following a trauma, but finds no peace, with a family divided in how they, like scores of families, have coped with the murder.

Most of the story centres around a family cottage in Co Donegal where Millie meets her love interest, Finn McFall, a Catholic from west Belfast, and while love blossoms, the novels questions if they can move on from their respective pasts.

Ms Shiells described the experience of writing the book as “strangely cathartic”.

“The book was inspired by my family’s own experiences during the Troubles,” she said.

“I was raised in Co Tyrone, a beautiful rural area but one steeped in sectarianism. I wanted the book to highlight the chilling contrast between the landscape’s beauty and the violence that took place there.

“I found the experience strangely cathartic. After Dad is a novel, not an autobiography, however, many of the incidents, both sad and funny, did happen to me and my family in real life.”

Ms Shiells, who lives in London with her husband and daughter, said she was inspired to realise her long-held dream of writing a novel after a near-death experience, following complications after surgery in March 2020.

“After Dad is a book full of characters that have faced adversity throughout their lives, but who also live in hope,” she said.

“At times, I think this manifested hope was what carried me along on my own personal journey.

“What happened to me as a child in Northern Ireland, and later with my health, have definitely impacted my writing but in all the right ways. They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I am living proof of that.

“Bringing a debut novel into the world and seeing my characters come to life is something I have always dreamed of. I cannot wait to share this story, and these characters with the world.”

Jeremy Thompson, of The Book Guild, said he believes the book will resonate with local audiences.

“Claire’s personal experience of growing up during The Troubles in Northern Ireland is both heartbreaking and joyous and this comes through in her writing, and in the colourful characters and powerful narrative voice she has created,” he said.

“After Dad will resonate with local audiences but its main themes of love, loss, and loyalty are universal in appeal.”

After Dad by Claire Shiells will be published by The Book Guild on September 28.