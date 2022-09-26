Man remanded on attempted murder charges after police cars rammed by tractor

A Co Fermanagh man accused of ramming three police cars with a tractor has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder.

Matthew Nolan, 25, from Tattenabuddagh Lane, Cooneen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Nolan, who appeared via videolink from a police station in Omagh, faces two counts of attempted murder.

He is also accused of making threats to kill police officers and a series of further driving and criminal damage-related charges linked to incidents that unfolded late on Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday.

Nolan was arrested following an incident in the Tattenabuddagh Lane area, which is close to Fivemiletown, when police attended an address after responding to reports of a drunk driver.

While at the address, police said three of their cars sustained extensive damage when a man driving a tractor rammed into them as he attempted to evade officers.

Wearing a white t-shirt, bearded Nolan spoke briefly at the outset of the court hearing on Monday to confirm he could hear the proceedings and that he understood the charges he is facing.

As well as the two counts of attempted murder and the threat to kill charge, he faces three counts of criminal damage.

He is also accused of driving when unfit through drink or drugs; using a motor vehicle without insurance; driving while disqualified; failing to stop after an accident; failing to remain at the scene of an accident; failing to report an accident; failing to provide specimen; and dangerous driving.

Several of the charges relate to alleged offences on Main Street in Fivemiletown. Nolan was allegedly using a Ford Fiesta in that area.

The dangerous driving charge relates to an alleged offence on the Cooneen Road.

A detective constable told District Judge Steven Keown she could connect Nolan to the charges.

A defence solicitor said he had no questions in relation to the basis upon which the PSNI connected his client to the charges.

He said a bail application would also not be made.

No further details of the alleged offences were outlined in court during what was a brief hearing.

Judge Keown remanded Nolan in custody to appear again, via videolink, on October 24.