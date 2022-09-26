Search

26 Sept 2022

Minister announces £5.5m package ‘to help strengthen GP services through winter’

Minister announces £5.5m package ‘to help strengthen GP services through winter’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 7:07 PM

A £5.5 million package to ease pressure on GP services in Northern Ireland has been unveiled by Health Minister Robin Swann.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has welcomed the funding package but warned it would not be a solution to problems faced by practices.

The package includes £1 million in a new Attract, Recruit, Retain scheme to help hire GPs in hard-to-recruit areas.

It also boosts support teams for GP practices which are experiencing difficulty by an additional £680,000 and includes investment of £3 million to support practices across Northern Ireland through the winter period.

Mr Swann said: “The pressures in primary care services are caused in large part by historic underinvestment over a number of years which has left the system struggling to meet ever-growing demand.

“My department is taking action to address the root causes of these issues in service.

“This includes increasing the number of GP training places in Northern Ireland to an all-time high of 121 and providing an additional £1.5 million investment to support continued staff recruitment.”

He added: “That said, there is a need to do more in the short-term to help address the pressures in GP services, and ensure that people can still access their doctor when they need them.

“The package of support I am announcing will help strengthen GP services through the winter period, as well as providing targeted help to those practices that are most at risk.

“Planning for this winter is ongoing across health and social care.”

Northern Ireland GP committee chair Dr Alan Stout said: “Today’s announcement from the minister is welcome and we can see that he understands the problems we are facing; it will hopefully help in the medium to long-term.

“But unfortunately it will not be a solution to the problems many practices are experiencing right now.

“The Attract, Recruit, Retain scheme may help practices recruit new GPs but with a well-documented ageing workforce, and with a quarter of our GPs over the age of 55, we need to ensure that we retain GPs as well in order to stabilise and grow general practice.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media