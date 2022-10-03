Search

03 Oct 2022

Police continue investigation into west Belfast social club shooting

Police continue investigation into west Belfast social club shooting

03 Oct 2022 6:36 PM

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of a man who was shot dead at a social club in west Belfast.

The victim, named locally as Sean Fox, was shot several times by two masked men in the social club of Donegal Celtic Football Club in Suffolk Road on Sunday.

The club was busy with customers watching a football match on TV when the shooting took place.

Local representatives said the shooting had left the community in shock.

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins called the shooting “a horrific and appalling act of violence”.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and anyone impacted by this barbaric act,” he told the BBC.

“There’s absolutely no place for guns or violence in our communities.”

Police have appealed for information and said both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road.

