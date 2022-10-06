Search

06 Oct 2022

William and Kate in royal cocktail race at Belfast market

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 5:54 PM

The Prince of Wales earned a slightly controversial victory in Belfast in a race against his wife to make the quickest cocktail.

The royal couple accepted the challenge during a visit to Trademarket in Belfast, stepping around to the other side of a bar and listening carefully to instructions.

Poised to start pouring, Kate exclaimed: “He’s started,” to chuckles from William, and started herself, deftly pouring measures of the various drinks into a cocktail maker to create Up the Lagan in a Bubble.

William remained marginally ahead, shaking the ingredients together, quickly pouring the drink over ice before adding a sprig of mint, and was declared the champion.

But there were no hard feelings as the couple clinked glasses before sampling what they had made.

The drink-mixing came during the second stop on the couple’s one-day trip to Northern Ireland.

They arrived at the recently opened outdoor street food and retail market on the Dublin Road to cheers from fans who had caught wind of the visit.

The couple met entrepreneur Will Neill and heard about his aim for Trademarket to showcase new businesses while also increase footfall in a less-visited area of the city centre.

They also met representatives from Kainos, a Belfast-based software company which provided the site for the market at a peppercorn rent, as well as measures to ensure the site is both ethically and environmentally sustainable, including the removal of single-use plastics and a commitment to pay staff a real living wage.

The Prince of Wales proved to be a hit with both humans and canines at the market, receiving an approving lick from two cocker spaniels, Waggins and Barkley.

The dogs caught William’s eye as they prepared to leave.

“I have to stroke them,” William said, kneeling down with a smile before he received a collar for Orla, the couple’s own cocker spaniel.

