Climbing frame manufacturer goes into administration

A Northern Ireland-based climbing frame manufacturing company has gone into administration.

NI Climbing Frames cited “insurmountable financial challenges” for the move.

The company, based in Gilford, Co Down, employs 21 people.

Staff at the family-run business have been advised of the development.

Founder and owner Herman Manso expressed his regret and sadness.

He said the company’s financial difficulties had been caused by a combination of supply chain issues, escalating costs and the overall economic climate.

“We set up this business in 2007 and throughout the 15-year history of the company we have never faced the economic challenges and difficulties that are with us today,” he said.

“It is with deep regret that we have to make this decision. A combination of difficulties with supply chain, drastically increased operating costs and the current economic climate has led to us to appoint an administrator.

“I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our dedicated, skilled and talented staff, many of whom have been with the company since its foundation.

“We recognise the terrible blow this has on all the families who depend on the company for employment. Despite our very best and unstinting efforts we find ourselves in this position.”

Administrator CavanaghKelly informed staff on Friday that production and operations would be temporarily suspended pending a further review of the options available to the company.

Customers and suppliers are in the process of being contacted by the administrator and an update is expected to be communicated to all stakeholders within the next week.