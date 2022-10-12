Creeslough victim was a ‘truly fantastic’ father and husband, funeral told

A victim of the Creeslough service station explosion was “a truly fantastic and loving” father and husband, mourners have heard.

The funeral service for 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, survived by his wife Tracey and son Hamish, was told he was “a truly fantastic and loving husband and father, a caring brother and a relation, a committed work colleague and a dear friend to many”.

The Sydney native “showered” his son and wife in kisses and hugs every day, the congregation was told.

Mourners also heard that Mr O’Flaherty had honesty and integrity “in abundance” and was “a man of honour who was scrupulously honest and fair”.

In a homily delivered in English and Irish, parish priest Brian O Fearraigh said the family, with their cat Spencer and dog Murphy, led a happy and settled life without worry until Friday’s disaster.

Fr O Fearraigh told the congregation Mr O’Flaherty read to his son every night, with the last book being Roald Dahl’s Going Solo.

At the end of the service at St Mary’s Church in the Gaeltacht region of Derrybeg, 12-year-old Hamish paid tribute to his father, calling him “a great man”.

“I am grateful for all the people who have come here today. I would just like to say a few words about my dad.

“He was a great man. He worked very hard and very long each day, whether it was around the house or at work.”

Hamish thanked those who had offered help and members of the emergency services, before asking people to cherish their families and their lives.

“I would also like to say something I have learnt in the past week or so,” he said.

“We should be grateful. For your families, cherish them, be grateful for they won’t be there forever.

“Use the time you have wisely.

“Also, be grateful for your life because that too will not last forever.

“Be grateful, for you will be able to rest after your hard work.”

His address drew applause.

Fr O Fearraigh told the funeral mass Hamish has his father’s spirit of kindness and goodness.

He said the Creeslough disaster will be etched on people’s hearts for a long time.

The cleric said: “As we gather here this morning in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, we do so to celebrate, we do so to remember.

“I hope and pray that his wife Tracey, and his son Hamish, a very brave and a courageous young man, I hope that both of you find comfort and support not only in those who have joined you in the church here inside and the many outside as well, but those who have sent messages of condolence to both of you, the crowds that have gathered in the funeral home and the multitudes who lined the roadsides and who stood in silent prayer, standing, waiting and bowing when the hearse carrying James’s mortal remains passed by.

“Tracey and Hamish, I hope this is a source of strength and consolation to both of you.

“You are not alone in your sadness and grief, in your sorrow and your mourning.”

He said that since Friday afternoon, they have experienced a grief that “knows no boundaries”, and that the community stands “shoulder to shoulder” with them.

“The tragic event and the effects of the Creeslough catastrophe, which is beyond comprehension, knows no bounds,” he added.

“The intensity and the awfulness of the tragedy has reverberated near and far, a way beyond the shores of this beautiful country of ours.

“The outpouring of support and messages of condolence and offers of help that we have heard and witnessed, all has been overwhelming.

“Parochial, county, country boundaries have been crossed. Hands of support and friendship have been offered.

“In crossing such boundaries we have seen how from the shadow and out of the depths of the darkness of this terrible tragedy a most beautiful and radiant and divine light of friendship, love and support has shone and continues to shine brightly.”

During the service, a copy of Going Solo by Roald Dahl, a box of chocolates representing Mr O’Flaherty’s sweet tooth and a family picture were taken to the altar as symbols.

Mr O’Flaherty was the third of the 10 victims of the Creeslough service station blast to be laid to rest.

People lined up at the entrance to the church ahead of the service, which was attended by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, as well as Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s aide-de-camp.

Mr Higgins was seen embracing members of the family in the church ahead of the service.

Also in attendance were Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and First Minister designate of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill.

Mo Ghra Thu A Thiarna and Lady of Knock were among the songs played.