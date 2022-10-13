Man appears in court charged with Damien Heagney murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose remains were found in a Co Tyrone reservoir.
During a brief hearing at Strabane Magistrates’ Court, Stephen Eugene McCourt, from McGartland Terrace, Dromore, was charged with murdering Damien Heagney between December 30 2021 and January 6 2022.
When asked if he understood the charge, the 39-year-old replied “yes”.
A PSNI detective inspector told the court he could connect the accused to the charge.
There was no application for bail and McCourt was remanded in custody until November 2.
A murder investigation was launched after the remains of Mr Heagney were recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh, Co Tyrone, in August.
The 47-year-old, from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore on New Year’s Eve in 2021.
The remains of Leona Harper (inset) are taken to St Mary's Church in Ramelton. Photo: North West Newspix
A guard of honour by members of the Defence Forces at Thursday's funeral of Martina Martin in Creeslough PHOTO: NORTH WEST NEWSPIX
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.