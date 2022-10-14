Search

14 Oct 2022

Power NI announce 10% drop in electricity prices

Power NI announce 10% drop in electricity prices

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 1:39 PM

Power NI has announced a 10% price reduction for electricity.

The change will apply from November 1, and is the result of the government’s energy price cap.

The cap sets the highest price that suppliers can charge domestic household for energy, and is set to apply to all electricity and gas suppliers in Northern Ireland from the start of November.

In a statement, Power NI said the 10% reduction will equate to a saving of £97 for the average customer.

William Steele, director of customer solutions at Power NI, said the energy provider works hard to keep prices as low as possible.

“In these challenging times, despite continued upward pressure on energy prices, we have not increased our unit rate for residential customers since July 2022,” he said.

“Although we now must substantially increase our underlying price to reflect the current market, the implementation of the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will mean our customers will see a reduction in their billed tariff level of 10%.

“Further support has also been announced for residential customers and we are working with the UK Government and Northern Ireland Utility Regulator to apply the Energy Bill Support Scheme (EBSS) £400 credit to our customers’ electricity accounts as soon as possible.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media