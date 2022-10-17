Search

18 Oct 2022

Man injured in Docklands bomb offers counselling support to other victims

18 Oct 2022

A man injured in the IRA bomb attack on London’s Docklands is offering support to other victims of terrorism.

Two people, Inam Bashir and John Jeffries, were killed and many others injured by the bomb, which had been left in a lorry on February 9 1996.

Jonathan Ganesh was among those badly injured in the blast.

Now he is helping others through a counselling service.

Mr Ganesh described how his experience, physical injuries and losing two friends in the 1996 bomb led to him developing severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

He has been supporting others over the last 20 years through the Docklands Victims Association, and in 2018 working with other mental health professionals, researched a report concerning mental health of those impacted by acts of terrorism during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

His report, which had discovered that a vast number of those suffering the effects of PTSD and other mental health conditions had attempted or had taken their own lives.

Mr Ganesh said he decided to train and become a psychotherapist after a close friend took her own life.

Docklands Counselling has been formed by Mr Ganesh in partnership with other counsellors.

He said they are aiming to revolutionise the sector by implementing pioneering treatments and also making therapy more accessible.

In a statement he described providing face to face counselling in therapeutic counselling rooms as well as utilising online technology to ensure counselling can be made available from any location.

“In addition we will provide concessive fees to those that are receiving unemployment and disability benefit,” he added.

