Search

19 Oct 2022

DUP reiterate to PM they will not re-enter Stormont while protocol issues remain

DUP reiterate to PM they will not re-enter Stormont while protocol issues remain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 7:26 PM

The DUP has reiterated to Prime Minister Liz Truss that it will not re-enter government at Stormont until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are dealt with.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson led a DUP delegation to meet with Ms Truss at Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting came after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed he will call an Assembly election if the Executive has not been formed by October 28.

But the DUP has again insisted it will not nominate ministers until the protocol is replaced with post-Brexit arrangements unionists can support.

The Government’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would over-ride sections of the protocol, is making its way through parliament.

Earlier Ms Truss said she is “completely committed” to the bill and that negotiations with the EU will reflect “the same position”.

Following the DUP’s meeting with Ms Truss, a spokesperson said they discussed current issues related to the protocol.

“We welcome the Prime Minister’s ongoing commitment to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill,” they said.

“We reiterated our position on the need to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom so that we can have fully functioning political institutions in Northern Ireland.”

Earlier Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she is ready to lead a new executive today.

An Assembly election in May saw Sinn Fein overtake the DUP to become the largest party at Stormont and become entitled to nominate the next first minister.

Ms O’Neill made her pledge that she is ready to lead a new Executive during a virtual meeting with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Wednesday.

She said they discussed “shared priorities in protecting people, businesses and public services”.

“Each of the devolved administrations face challenges as a result of this chaotic Conservative government in London who are doing huge damage daily which is impacting us all,” she said.

“I briefed First Minister Drakeford on the present realities where, six months after the historic election, power-sharing has not been restored because the DUP refuse to respect the outcome.

“We also discussed the fact that caretaker ministers will vacate departments in only 10 days’ time with nobody at the helm, and I made it clear that I am ready to form and lead an executive today to support workers, families and businesses through the cost-of-living crisis.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media