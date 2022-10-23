Police given extra time to question man over Antrim murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Ryan McNab in Co Antrim have been given more time to interview a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr McNab, 31, from north Belfast was killed in an attack on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.

Police said they received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area.

Despite received medical treatment, Mr McNab died from his injuries at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched following his death.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said they had been granted an extension for the detention of the man until 11.30pm on Sunday.

On Saturday the police said they were aware of footage from the scene was being circulated and asked people not to share it out of respect for the family.

Anyone with any information that could assist detectives are asked to contact the PSNI.