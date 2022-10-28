Third arrest by detectives investigating Antrim murder

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father-of-three in Antrim.

Police said the man, 43, was taken into custody on Friday and was helping them with their inquiries.

It is the third arrest by detectives investigating the death of Liam Christie on October 20, who was shot up to eight times.

Mr Christie’s body was found in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Our investigation into this appalling murder is ongoing and I continue to appeal to the public for information.

“We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday 20th October.”

Earlier this week a 44-year-old man was charged with murder and firearm offences in connection with the death of Mr Christie.

A 31-year-old man previously arrested over the murder was released on police bail.