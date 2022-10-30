Man dies following Co Down crash

A man has died following a road crash in Co Down.
It happened in the Orange Lane area of Magheralin on Sunday morning.
Police have launched an investigation.
Officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 608 of 30/10/22.
