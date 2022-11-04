Search

04 Nov 2022

Officers escape serious injury as three police cars rammed in Belfast

Officers escape serious injury as three police cars rammed in Belfast

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 4:20 PM

A number of officers have escaped serious injury after three police cars were rammed in Belfast city centre.

The incident took place on the Upper Lisburn Road in the early hours of Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said that just after 4.30am an Audi A4 car was seen driving erratically and failed to stop for police.

They said officers signalled for the car to stop but it made off and a short pursuit began.

As the vehicle travelled into the city centre, armed response unit officers positioned their vehicles at the Grosvenor Road/Fisherwick Place junction, to stop the Audi.

Superintendent Christian Bradley said that while officers attempted to arrest the driver and passenger, the Audi was repeatedly driven at the police cars, ramming them.

“I am thankful that no officers were seriously injured,” he said.

“Were it not for the professionalism and bravery of my colleagues in stopping this vehicle and arresting the driver and passenger involved in this dangerous and violent incident, there could well have been a tragic outcome.”

Two men aged 54 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including dangerous driving, driving without a licence/insurance and failure to provide a preliminary breath test.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage, to call police on 101, and quote reference number 220 of 4/11/22.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media