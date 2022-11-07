Officer treated in hospital after headbutt arrest incident

A police officer was headbutted and two colleagues were kicked while making an arrest in Ballynahinch.
The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the officers were responding to a report of a vehicle being driven without insurance in the Windmill Street and High Street areas of the town.
At the scene, officers attempted to arrest a man on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.
As they attempted to detain the man, one officer was allegedly headbutted and two others were kicked.
The officer who was headbutted was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his face and his hand.
The detained man, aged in his 40s, was further arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police, obstructing police and resisting police.
He remained in custody on Monday morning.
