07 Nov 2022

Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen seek ‘resolution’ to post-Brexit trading tensions

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 1:35 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed a “good first meeting” with Rishi Sunak following talks about the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Striking a conciliatory tone, the two leaders “agreed on the importance of working together to agree a resolution”, according to Downing Street.

The pair also committed to working together to speed the transition to renewables and mobilise finance for developing countries as they met on the sidelines of the UN Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.

“The Prime Minister noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and manipulation of energy prices had only strengthened the argument for ending our reliance on fossil fuels,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The two leaders also vowed to “remain steadfast” in countering Russian aggression.

The gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh marks Mr Sunak’s first outing on the world stage, with the one-on-one with the EU chief kicking off a packed day of diplomacy.

The bilateral meeting came amid ongoing tensions with the bloc over the post-Brexit trading treaty.

“On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister reiterated the need to find solutions to the very real problems it had created on the ground in Northern Ireland,” Downing Street said.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap parts of the arrangements brokered as part of the Brexit divorce deal without the approval of Brussels.

The European Commission has warned that such unilateral action at Westminster would be in breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action.

Ms von der Leyen tweeted: “Good first meeting with Prime Minister @RishiSunak in the margins of #COP27.

“We face many common challenges, from tackling climate change and the energy transition to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“I look forward to a constructive (EU-UK) cooperation based on our agreements.”

