Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning - November 1, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:



- Sadie McGarvey, Leffin, Dungloe

- Rosie Coyle, Killult, Gortahork

- Desmond (Des) Finneran, Drumbern, Milford/Taughmaconnell, Roscommon

- Anne O'Donnell, Meenacreve, Annagry

- Greta Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana

- Jim Roarty, 8 Cedar Park, Strabane and formerly of 24 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Jean Finlay, Carnowen, Raphoe

- Mary (Meabh) McLaughlin,USA and Buncrana

- Susanna (Susie) McBride, Bogagh, Raphoe, Donegal



Sadie McGarvey, Leffin, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sadie McGarvey, Leffin, Dungloe. Her remains will be reposing at her home at 6pm this evening.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 2 in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery. Donations in lieu if desired for the Patients Comfort Fund, Dungloe Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

By the request of the family, the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

Rosie Coyle, Killult, Gortahork



The death has occurred of Rose Coyle. Killult. Rose died peacefully in Letterkenny Hospital and is survived by her beloved nephew, Denis and great-nephew, Liam and a wide circle of caring and compassionate friends and neighbours. Rose will be taken home for one last night leaving from the Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Sunday, November 1 at 4pm. Funeral leaving from her home on Monday, November 2, for Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the family plot. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings and quarantine rules the wake will be private to those family members bringing Rosie home. Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the funeral will be restricted in numbers. A memorial will be planned for 2021 to celebrate Rosie’s life..

Desmond (Des) Finneran, Drumbern, Milford/Taughmaconnell, Roscommon



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of

Desmond (Des) Finneran, Drumbern, Milford/Taughmaconnell, Roscommon and retired Sergeant, An Garda Siochana. He was pre-deceased by his wife Bernie. Deeply regretted by his sons Pat, Frankie and Ted, daughters Mary and Angela, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family,relatives and very many friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 3 at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Milford followed by interment in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, to St Vincent de Paul care of any family member or the funeral director. In accordance with current Government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ St. Peter's Church, Milford.

Anne O'Donnell, Meenacreve, Annagry

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne O'Donnell, Meenacreve, Annagry. Sadly missed by her husband Vincie, daughters Dolores and Geraldine, sons John and Vincie, sister Annette and extended family. Her remains are reposing at her home today, Sunday, November 1. Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Monday, November 2, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Anne's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Monday or on the Annagry Parish webcam.

Greta Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Greta Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana. Removal today, Sunday, November 1 to St Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill for 3.45pm with Funeral Mass on Monday morning, November 2 at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Jim Roarty, 8 Cedar Park, Strabane and formerly of 24 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Jim Roarty, 8 Cedar Park, Strabane and formerly of 24 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny. Beloved husband of Susie, much-loved father of Jim, Senan and Martin, and brother of Cathal, Liam, Celine and late Eileen and Hugo. Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home today, Sunday, November 1, at 1.25pm for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only, please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam: http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Jean Finlay, Carnowen, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jean Finlay, Carnowen, Raphoe. Much loved and sadly missed by her husband Alex, son Uel, daughter Jennifer, daughter-in-law Suzanne, son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren Kirsty, Aaron, Samantha and Matthew, also great-grandchildren Paige and Addison and wider family circle. Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there today, Sunday, November 1 at 1pm for service in Carnowen Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Mary (Meabh) McLaughlin, USA and Buncrana

The death has taken place in Boston, USA of Mary (Meabh) McLaughlin, the daughter of the late Lizzy and Joseph McLaughlin from Clanperland, Buncrana. Sister of Anna Fahy, Margaret McCloskey, Josephine Doherty, Hannah McDaid, Kathleen Robb, James McLaughlin, Pat McLaughlin and the late Bridie, Elizabeth and William R.I.P. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends. Remains will repose at St Mary’s Church with Requiem Mass at the church today, Sunday, November 1, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on: churchservices.tv/cockhill and select the mobile option.

Susanna (Susie) McBride, Bogagh, Raphoe, Donegal

The death has occurred of Susanna (Susie) McBride, peacefully, at her home, predeceased by her daughters Margaret and Marie, sister Frances. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, son Nigel, daughter Amanda (Thompson, Stranorlar), brother Seamus, sister Angela, son in law Daniel and grandchildren Daniel and Casey. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many loyal friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Susanna's remains will be reposing at her late home, Bogagh, Raphoe for family and close friends only, please. Due to Government guidelines, a private Requiem Mass (limited to 25 people) will take place at 12 noon Monday in St. Eunan's Church, Raphoe and interment immediately after in family plot in the old graveyard St Mary's, Convoy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions may leave a message in the section marked 'condolences' below and the Mass can also be viewed on https://parishofraphoe.com/

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Oncology Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, Co Donegal or any family member.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com