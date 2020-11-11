Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:


- John Foy, Ballybofey 

- Nora Dawson, Bundoran

- Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston 

- Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Bernie O'Gara, née O'Gara, Drogheda, Louth / Ballyshannon

- Joe Kelly, Letterkenny


John Foy, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of John Foy, a native of Ard McCarron in Ballybofey. 
Funeral details are to be confirmed later.

Nora Dawson, Bundoran
The death has occurred of Nora Dawson St. Colm’s Terrace. Bundoran. Peacefully at the Brookvale Manor Nursing home Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran (071) 98 41547


Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston   
The death has occurred of Mary Crawford 42 Sessiagh view, Ballybofey and St Johnston. Mary passed away in Galway University Hospital. She'll be lovingly missed by her daughters Nadine, Ciska and Megan, her grandchildren Aiden, Skye and Riechendly, sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Declan, Gregory, Dessie, Fidelma and Lorna and her extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace
In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.


Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana
The death has taken place of Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana.
Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.
Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house is private to family only, please.


Bernie O'Gara née O'Gara, Drogheda, Louth/Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernie O‘Gara née O’Gara, late of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh, Ballyshannon. 
Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in Star of the Sea Church, Mornington followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery, Dublin at approximately 1.30pm. 
In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be private for extended family only.


Joe Kelly, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Joe Kelly in Shenzhen, China.
Joe, originally from Letterkenny, was the son of Frank and Anne Kelly (Wolfe Tone Place). He is sadly missed by his wife Una McDevitt (Derry), sons Aidan and Eunan, parents, brothers Michael (Boston), Francis (Belfast), Conal (Letterkenny), sisters Eileen (California) and Brid (Ramelton), nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and wider circle of family and friends. His body will be repatriated back to Donegal later this month.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

