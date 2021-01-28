OBITUARY: Tony McCauley, Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair

The death occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday, January 21 of Tony McCauley, Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair.

Aged 71 years, he was originally from Arranmore Island. He was a son of the late Francie and Cissie McCauley. He moved to live in Gaoth Dobhair when he secured employment with the E.S.B. Station at Meenacuing.

He spent over forty years working with the E.S.B. at the former Turf Burning Station at Meenacuing.

When he first came to the area he resided with the late Kitty Eoghain Ferry, in the Corner House at the Gaoth Dobhair Station.

This was a home away from home for Tony and she was extremely kind and good to him.

He stayed with her for eight years and he then moved in to one of the houses located at the Turf Burning Station after his marriage to a local woman, Teresa Joe Bhilly Chonaill (née McGee). Tony had been in indifferent health for the past two years.

Tony mixed well with people and he made many friends in the area. He kept in contact with friends and paid frequent visits to them.

He was a man of many interests, and he played indoor bowls, cards and darts. His other passion was football and he was an ardent Glasgow Celtic fan.

He was a former player with Gweedore Celtic and was a great supporter of the club. When he was Chairman of the club they were presented with the Aviva Club of the Month for the very first time in November 2012.

It was a proud day for all involved in the club at the time. In a posting from the club they stated: “Tony played for Gweedore Celtic in the late 60's and early 70's and featured in the club's first ever game in the Donegal League in 1971.

In later years he spent many years as the club’s Chairperson, a role he carried out quietly, effectively and efficiently. He had a great interest in the fortunes of the team over the years and seldom missed any games, home or away, involving the club.

His sporting interests were many and varied, but he had a great fondness for playing indoor bowls and darts. He will be sadly missed by his family, his many friends and all at Ceiltigh Ghaoth Dobhair”.

Club members and players provided a guard of honour opposite the football pitch at Magheragallon as his funeral cortege made its way to the nearby cemetery.

Tony was also a great supporter of CLG Ghaoth Dobhair and he would attend all their matches.

His remains reposed for family only at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Friday and were removed afterwards to St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg where they reposed overnight.

His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday morning.

The celebrant of the Mass was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and concelebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.

Family members read the lessons, prayers of the faithful and brought the gifts to the altar. Soloist was Eileen Sweeney who also played the tin whistle and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy.

His funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery and he was laid to rest in a plot alongside his infant son.

Predeceased by his parents and by his infant son, and by his sister-in-law, Joan McCauley, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Treasa, daughter Donna, son-in-law Fortune, grandson TJ, brothers, Connie and Pat, sister Noreen, nephews, nieces, the McGee family, in-laws and family circle, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.