OBITUARY: Funeral held of Danny O’Donnell, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

The death took place on Thursday, January 21 of Danny O’Donnell, Knockastolar, Bunbeg. Better known locally as Danny Chonaill, he was aged 87 years.

Born on February 6, 1933, he was a son of the late Connell Sloper O’Donnell and Bidí Hiúdaí Neddie née Gillespie.

His mother was originally from Loughnanoran in Annagry and it was here Danny spent the first few years of his life before moving to Knockastolar.

In his teenage years he went with his dad Connell to work in England and Scotland. A diligent worker, Danny spent 20 years working in Britain.

He returned home in the early 70’s and he secured employment in the former G.T. Carpets on the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate.

This carpet manufacturing plant opened in 1970 and Danny worked in the backing section of the factory. This was the section which applied latex and rubber backing to the carpet.

He remained working there until it closed in 1981. While working at G.T. Carpets he was also working on building a new house at Knockastolar.

Painter

After the closure of G.T. Carpets he went on to work as a painter and decorator. He was joined by his son, Connie and for many years they provided this service in the parish and surrounding areas.

Danny was an extremely gifted individual who was good with his hands and he could turn his hand to any task. He built a boat and he spent many happy hours fishing in the same boat.

He liked working in the bog and he spent many years working and harvesting peat to keep the home warm during the winter months. Danny had keen interest in all sports and watched all sporting programmes on television.

He had a particular interest in snooker and followed all the top players. Above all he was a devoted family man.

His face would light up with delight when his grandchildren and great grandchildren would visit his home.

Blessed with a great memory, he was very knowledgeable on people who were related and he was a great source for people trying to trace their family tree.

His concelebrated Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Saturday. The celebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Fearrraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and con celebrant was Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.

The lessons were read by Fr. Seán. Danny’s remains were interred in Magheragallon cemetery after the Mass.

Predeceased by his sisters, Brigid O’Donnell and Mary Gallagher, he is survived by his wife Nóra (who is originally from the Dungloe district), two daughters, Bríd Hickey and Ann McGee, son, Connie, grand children, Eugene, Martin, Nóirín, Patricia, Paul and Máire Ann, great grand children, two brothers, Jim O’Donnell (Ranafast) and Connie (Knockastolar), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.