OBITUARY: Charlie Ferry (Charlie Phaidí Tharlaigh), Doire na Mainseár, Annagry

The death occurred in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair on Sunday, January 31 of Charlie Ferry (Charlie Phaidí Tharlaigh), Doire na Mainseár, Annagry and formerly of Sheskinbeg.

Born in Sheskinbeg on December 14, 1931, he was son of the late Paddy Tharlaigh Hiúdaí Ferry, and Annie Charlie (née O’Donnell) who was originally from Inis Meáin Island off the Gaoth Dobhair coastline.

He was the eldest of a family of seven. This is the fourth member of the Ferry family to have passed away within the past 12months, Jimmy passed away on February 18, 2020, Manus died on April 1, and Hughie passed away on St Stephen's Day.

In his teen years Charlie emigrated to Glasgow and it was here he met his future wife, Sarah Jondy who hailed from Doire na Mainséar, Annagry.

They were married in Glasgow in September, 1955. He was a hard and diligent worker and was never out of work. He worked in various locations throughout Scotland and he spent several years working in the Shetlands.

Charlie was an ardent Glasgow Celtic supporter throughout his life. During his time in Glasgow he attended most of their games in Parkhead. In 1967 he brought his son along to the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen and on the day Celtic won 2-0. From that day on his son became a supporter of the team.

Charlie and Sarah had a new house built in Doire na Mainséar in the 1980’s and they spent the summer months there. In 2000 they moved back from Glasgow to take up permanent in Annagry. Charlie moved into Arás Ghaoth Dobhair for full time care three years ago and a year later his wife moved into the centre. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last September.

His Funeral Mass was celebrated in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry on Tuesday, February 2.

The celebrant was Fr. Nigel Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Annagry who also officiated at the graveside. The soloist was Paula Diver Gillespie and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy.

The funeral cortège travelled from Derrybeg stopping briefly at Áras Gaoth Dobhair and from there to Sheskinbeg before proceeding to his home in Doire na Mainséar. He was laid to rest afterwards in Annagry new cemetery.

He was predeceased by his sister, Máire McCauley, and by his brothers, Jimmy, Manus and Hughie. He is survived by his loving wife Sarah, his son Patrick Joseph, grandchildren, Patrick and Killie, his brothers Micheál (Sheskinbeg) and Pádraig (Sheskinbeg), his daughter in law Rose, sisters in law, Bridget and Mary Ferry, Sheskinbeg and all his extended family and many friends to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.