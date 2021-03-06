OBITUARY: Funeral takes place of Nan Cullen, Downings

The death took place at her residence at Dundooen, Downings on Thursday, February 25 of Nan Cullen.

Nan who reached the grand age of 94 years was originally from Derrybeg.

A member of the Coll family, she was a daughter of the late Johnny Thomáis Chaitline Coll, Derrybeg and Bidí John Thomáis (née Coll), Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

Nan attended Derrybeg National School and she was hired out with a family up the road at the tender age of eight years. Her duties included herding the cows before going to school.

Nan was a wonderful person, who worked hard throughout her entire life. She liked to keep abreast of happenings not only at national level but also at international level.

Her favourite daily newspaper was the Irish Independent and she would read it from cover to cover.

A very caring individual she loved people and cared for everyone. The advent of Covid-19 was a huge blow to her. She missed going to the Carrigart Day Care Centre and the wonderful staff and friends she had there.

She missed the craic, the stories and the bingo sessions on Wednesday nights. Nan’s life was a life well lived and she enjoyed every moment of it.

She was a woman who had a phenomenal sense of humour and was known for her big hearty laugh.

She was a woman who could tell a good story and on occasions she would add on to suit the occasion. She frequently took part in Raidió na Gaeltachta programmes.

She moved to live in Downings on her marriage to Neil Cullen. He predeceased her, and she was also predeceased by her son, Johnny two years ago. Her son, Charlie Cullen lives at Strand Road, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

Her con-celebrated Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart on Saturday. The main celebrant was Fr. Charles Byrne, Parish Priest of Mevagh Parish and he was assisted by Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., Gaoth Dobhair and Chaplin at Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.

A beautiful rendition of the song, ‘Gleanntáin Ghlas Ghaoth Dobhair’ filled the air of the church as her remains were leaving for the cemetery.

She was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Predeceased by her husband, Neil and son, Johnny and by her brothers, Brianaí Coll, John Beag, Tomás, Mícheál and Fred, and by her sisters, Méabha, Kathleen, Peggy and Bríd, she is survived by her sons, Charlie and Francie, daughters, Mary, Bridget, Anne and Grace, grand-children and great grand children, sister, Mrs. Nóra Sweeney (Magheralosk, Bunbeg), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to all of whom deep condolences are extended.