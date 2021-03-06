Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

OBITUARY: Funeral takes place of Nan Cullen, Downings

Much loved lady was originally from Derrybeg

Obituary Nan Cullen

Reporter:

Tommy Curran

The death took place at her residence at Dundooen, Downings on Thursday, February 25 of Nan Cullen.
Nan who reached the grand age of 94 years was originally from Derrybeg.
A member of the Coll family, she was a daughter of the late Johnny Thomáis Chaitline Coll, Derrybeg and Bidí John Thomáis (née Coll), Meenaniller, Derrybeg.
Nan attended Derrybeg National School and she was hired out with a family up the road at the tender age of eight years. Her duties included herding the cows before going to school.
Nan was a wonderful person, who worked hard throughout her entire life. She liked to keep abreast of happenings not only at national level but also at international level.
Her favourite daily newspaper was the Irish Independent and she would read it from cover to cover.
A very caring individual she loved people and cared for everyone. The advent of Covid-19 was a huge blow to her. She missed going to the Carrigart Day Care Centre and the wonderful staff and friends she had there.
She missed the craic, the stories and the bingo sessions on Wednesday nights. Nan’s life was a life well lived and she enjoyed every moment of it.
She was a woman who had a phenomenal sense of humour and was known for her big hearty laugh.
She was a woman who could tell a good story and on occasions she would add on to suit the occasion. She frequently took part in Raidió na Gaeltachta programmes.
She moved to live in Downings on her marriage to Neil Cullen. He predeceased her, and she was also predeceased by her son, Johnny two years ago. Her son, Charlie Cullen lives at Strand Road, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.
Her con-celebrated Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart on Saturday. The main celebrant was Fr. Charles Byrne, Parish Priest of Mevagh Parish and he was assisted by Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., Gaoth Dobhair and Chaplin at Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.
A beautiful rendition of the song, ‘Gleanntáin Ghlas Ghaoth Dobhair’ filled the air of the church as her remains were leaving for the cemetery.
She was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
Predeceased by her husband, Neil and son, Johnny and by her brothers, Brianaí Coll, John Beag, Tomás, Mícheál and Fred, and by her sisters, Méabha, Kathleen, Peggy and Bríd, she is survived by her sons, Charlie and Francie, daughters, Mary, Bridget, Anne and Grace, grand-children and great grand children, sister, Mrs. Nóra Sweeney (Magheralosk, Bunbeg), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to all of whom deep condolences are extended.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie