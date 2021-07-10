OBITUARY: Deep sadness at death of Fiona O'Reilly Coll, Derrybeg

The peaceful death has taken place of Fiona O'Reilly Coll, Carrick McGarvey, Derrybeg and formerly of Stillorgan, Co. Dublin.

She passed away on Tuesday, June 29 surrounded by her loving family.

Her death at the age of 50 years caused deep shock and sadness over a very wide area.

Five years to the day of her funeral she married Michael Coll who brought laughter and joy into her life and who was a pillar of strength and support to her during the five years of her illness.

Fiona was vibrant, intelligent, witty, generous, loyal, kind and friendly and she gave of herself to so many people who were very lucky to have known her.

Her son Sam said his mum fought a long and bitter battle.

In 2016 she was diagnosed with terminal illness and was given only months to live. He said she was a stubborn individual and in the following years she traveled to America with a friend.

She also revisited America with her husband, Michael to see New York.

She also visited France and visited him in Spain to share the life he was building for himself there.

She fought fiercely because that is what she was.

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Thursday last, July 1. The main celebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and he was assisted by Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.

The soloists were: Emma Ní Fhíoruisce and Noeleen Ní Cholla (sister-in-law). Emma also played on the guitar during the Requiem Mass. Family members read the lessons and brought the gifts to the altar.

In his homily Fr. Ó Fearraigh said: ‘Fiona was born and reared in Stillorgan, Dublin but she made Donegal her home.

“Her heart was in Gaoth Dobhair and she loved it here especially Dunlewey, which was her oasis of peace, her sanctuary and her well of solitude at the stables in Dunlewey by the lake, and the surrounding woods under the shadow of Errigal.”

He said she lived life to the full and added her family was very important to her.

Among her interests were her deep love of books and she remained an avid reader throughout her life. She also inspired her children to read books.



Child

When she was a child her parents bought her a very big book and it was their belief that it would keep her going for a very long time. But to their amazement she read it in one day.

During her illness she read more books and the staff of the local library were always glad to see her coming.

Fiona was fierce, forthright and honest in her opinions. She was a true animal lover ranging from horses to cats.

Among the offertory gifts brought to the altar was her riding helmet.

She passed away too soon and she will be sorely missed by her loving family and many friends.

Her funeral took place to Magheragallon cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband Michael, her son Sam, her daughter Jessica, her stepdaughter Caoimhe, stepson Tiarnán, her mother Vivienne, her father Patrick, brother Breffni, sisters Aveen and Isabel, parents-in-law, Peadar and Bernie Coll, all her extended family and many friends to all of whom deep sympathy is extended in their sad loss.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal

- Tommy Curran



