OBITUARY: Donegal man who worked in the Merchant Navy, Tommy Heffernan

The death took place at his home in Factory Road, Derrybeg on Tuesday, June 29 of Tommy Heffernan.

He was aged 79 years and was in failing health for some time.

Tommy was highly respected and a well-known member of the local community. He was a devoted husband to Bríd and a loving father and a doting grandfather.

He was a man of strong and abiding faith and he and his wife handed down this faith to his sons and daughters.

Tommy was a lovely person and was well versed on both local and international affairs.

He was a well read person and read books borrowed from the nearby library on the Gaoth Dobhair Estate.

He was a well travelled person. In the early part of his life he spent eight years working with the Merchant Navy. This took him to many exotic parts of the world and he celebrated his 21st birthday in New Zealand.

He travelled through the Suez Canal on many occasions. He had many interesting and fascinating stories to relate about his time travelling.

After his marriage he had a new house built on the road to the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate.

In 1970 he secured employment in the former carpet manufacturing plant, G.T. Carpets Ltd., which was located a walking distance from his home. He was working in the section of the plant which manufactured needle felt carpet, a hard wearing floor cover used in churches, offices, airports etc.

He remained working with this company until it closed in 1982.



Funeral

Tommy’s remains reposed at his home. Requiem Mass was concelebrated on Thursday, July 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg. The main celebrant was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, Sagart Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair and he was assisted by Fr. Seán Ó Gallchoir, P.P., Gortahork and Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíeach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.

Canon Michael Herrity, C.C., Cnoc Fola was also in attendance.

The soloist was Emma Ní Fhíoruisce who also accompanied herself on the guitar.

The lessons were read by his son, Éamonn and daughter, Brídann. The prayers of the faithful were read by Suzanne, Clíona, Meriam and Denise.

His funeral took place afterwards to Magheragalllon cemetery.

Tommy was predeceased by his daughter, Sharon (aged only one year) who died exactly 49 years to the day of his funeral.

He is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, sons, Tommy, Patrick, Martin and Éamonn, daughters, Mary, Paula and Brídanne, grandchildren, in-laws, sister Kathleen Collum, Gortahork, brother Andy Campbell, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and extended family friends, to all of whom deep condolences are extended.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

- Tommy Curran