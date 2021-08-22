Search our Archive

22/08/2021

OBITUARY: Úna Boyle, Sheskinbeg

The funeral took place in Derrybeg of a friendly and kind lady who will be sadly missed

The death took place in Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday, August 11 of Úna Boyle, Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.
Better known in the locality as Úna Éamoinn, she was originally from Brinaleck.
News of her death was received with deep sadness throughout the parish and further afield.
Úna moved to live in Sheskinbeg in the early seventies on her marriage to Paddy Boyle.
A member of the McGarvey family, she was one of a family of 11 born to Éamonn Chonaill McGarvey and Máire Thadhaig Mhícheáil, Brinaleck.
In her youth Úna spent a period of time working in parts of England and Scotland. She also worked for some time in the former Cladyknit company at Derrybeg.
After rearing her family she spent some years working on a part time basis. A most jovial and good humoured person, she was very popular with all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
No matter who called to visit her or what time of day, Úna was always friendly, kind and welcoming and quick with the kettle.
Her first born son, John Martin died at a young age. She was also predeceased by her brother Connie in Lowestoft and in May of this year her brother, Pádraig McGarvey who passed away in London.


Her remains were transferred to her home on Thursday. The route taken was back of Errigal road, The Mines road, through Brinaleck where the funeral procession halted a few minutes at her former home.
Her concelebrated Requiem Mass took place on Friday in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg. The main celebrant was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, Sagart Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair and the concelebrants were: Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork and Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.
The lessons and prayers of the faithful were read by family members.
The soloist was Paula Diver Gillespie and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy. Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery and she was laid to rest in a plot alongside her son, John Martin.
She was preredeceased by her son John Martin and her brothers Connie and Pádraig. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Paddy, her sons, Éamonn, Cathal, Pádraig, Ciarán and Paul, her daughters, Caitríona and Ann Marie, sisters, Máire Ward (Boston), Bella McGee (Carrick, Derrybeg), Grace McKelvey, (Dungloe), Kitt Rodgers (Annagry) and Sadie McGarvey (Brinaleck); her brothers, Hughie McGarvey (Derrybeg), Ted (Slough, England), and John (Dublin), grandchildren, Erin, Dallán, Jayden, Seánna, Caolán, Reuben, Mason, Reece and Senán; amily circle and a wide circle of relatives and friends to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.

