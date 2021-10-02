OBITUARY: Sr Assumpta Kelly, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon

The death occurred on September 8 last of Sr Assumpta Kelly, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon, at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sr Assumpta was a daughter of Eoghan and Annie Kelly, formerly of Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim.

She was lovingly known as Nora by her family.

In her teenage years, Sr Assumpta studied typing and shorthand. Her teacher was Sr Gertrude Cannon RIP.

Sr Gertrude had a very big impact on her life and often spoke to her regarding a vocation to religious life.

She encouraged her to read about the life of Mother Catherine McAuley, founder of the Mercy Order.

The book touched Nora Kelly’s open heart and she felt a deep call to follow in the steps of Catherine McAuley.

After some work using her business skills, she made plans to join the Mercy Order and to dedicate her life to the spiritual and corporal works of Mercy.

She prayed fervently to Our Lady, Mother of Good Counsel and chose that feast day as the date to join the Mercy Order.

She was welcomed warmly and felt at home from her first days in the convent.

Her heart was on fire to share the measures of her faith with all she encountered in her various apostolates.

She was very grateful to be given the name Assumpta. She was happy to share her faith with the young and old. She started prayer groups and took the youth on pilgrimages.

She spent time before the Blessed Sacrament where she appreciated silent adoration.

This prayer gave her the strength to put into practice the works of Catherine McAuley.

In her last years she looked back with gratitude to God and the Mercy Order for a life of peace, happiness and contentment.

Sr Assumpta was a loving and caring nurse who worked in Cavan General Hospital for over 40 years as a theatre nurse. When she retired from that job, she spent many years in prayer and social ministry in the area.

Then on June 4, 1986 Sr Assumpta attended the Dublin Institute of Adult Education and was awarded a Diploma in Pastoral Ministry and her ministry in prayer guidance was exceptional.

The funeral Mass for Sr Assumpta on Friday, September 10 was celebrated by Fr John Phair in St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough with con-celebrants Fr Kevin O’Rourke, Mill Hill Fathers, and Fr Keogan.

Sr Assumpta was buried in Kinlough Cemetery with her parents.

She is survived by her sister Ann, brothers, Aidan, Roger and Eugene, many nieces and nephews, a wide circle of friends, and the Sisters of Mercy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.