04 Dec 2021

OBITUARY: Liam McGinty - a true gentleman, a great person

Derrybeg native worked at Ionad Cois Locha until he was 79

Reporter:

Tommy Curran

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

There was deep sadness in west Donegal last week when news filtered through of the passing of Liam McGinty, Dunlewey.
Originally from Stranacorkra, Derrybeg, he passed away peacefully at his Dunlewey home.
Liam was a true gentleman, a great person, good neighbour and a kindly man who was always ready to help out anyone less fortunate than himself.
Although a quiet man, he enjoyed a good craic, he was a great conversationalist and always had a smile on his face.
He was a former member of Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair and he took part in the drama ‘Pól Twyning’ a translation of George Shiels’ play which was staged in 1958.
Liam worked at various locations throughout his life. He spent a number of years as a caretaker of Ballyconnell in Falcarragh.
When G.T. Carpets opened on the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate in 1969 he secured a job there in the backing department which applied latex and foam to the carpet.
It was here he met his future wife, Sheila who worked in the tufting department of the plant and they were married in 1973.
Liam continued to work in G.T. Carpets until it closed in 1981.
He later worked for a period of time in Dantex. His last job was at Ionad Cois Locha in Dunlewey and he remained working there until two years ago and he was aged 79 years then.
He was popular wherever he worked and he forged great friendships with his co–workers wherever he went.

Abiding faith
He was a man of strong and abiding faith and he served as Minister of the Eucharist in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey for a period spanning over 30 years.
He was a member of the Pioneers throughout his life. He had a great devotion to Our Lady and he and his wife, Sheila made a number of pilgrimages to Lourdes and Medjugorje.
He also enjoyed travelling on bus tours in this country and abroad. His main pastimes were going to local bingo sessions and working in the garden. His garden always had a magnificent display of flowers and shrubs and cars passing by often stopped to capture the stunning display.
His remains reposed at his home on Saturday and Sunday and were brought to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey on Sunday evening where they reposed overnight.
Requiem Mass was celebrated at 2pm on Monday. The main celebrant was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and concelebrants were: Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork and Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplineach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.
Family members read the lessons and the prayers of the faithful. The soloist was Mary Catterson.
Liam was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
He was predeceased by an infant child and he is survived by his wife, Sheila, sister, Nóra Joe Doherty, (Cotteen, Derrybeg) and her family, also the McGeady family relatives and many friends, to all of whom deep condolences are extended.
- Tommy Curran

