OBITUARY: Kitty O'Donnell, a gentle and loving lady

The death occurred at Arás Ghaoth Dobhair on Thursday December 16 of Kitty O’Donnell, Dunlewey.

Kitty was born in Sheskinbeg on May 25, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Charlie Mhuiris Ferry and Máire Ferry.

She was one of the ten children born to them and was the youngest of the family.

She moved to live in Dunlewey in 1950 on her marriage to Johnny Paddy O’Donnell.

Kitty had a very happy childhood in Sheskinbeg.

The practice of booleying [buailteachas] was common when she was a child.

She had fond memories of when the family moved to Magheragallon each year during autumn and brought the life stock with them to graze down near the sea.

The family had a stone-built thatched dwelling there opposite Oilean na Marbh.

She was a gentle, kind and loving individual and lived a full life. She enjoyed knitting, scrabble and card playing.

Kitty made time and space for other people and her faith was very important to her.

She has left a huge legacy.

She attended Derrybeg national school and left school at the age of 13. Although she was a bright pupil she did not go on to second level education.

She was gifted with lovely hand writing and she ensured her children received a good education.

She was a keen sports fan and had a great interest in gardening and spent many happy days tending to her flowers and plants in her beautiful garden.

She applied for her first passport at the age of 80 years and she made a pilgrimage to Medujorje. During her visit she visited families in Bosnia and saw the poor living conditions of many people there.

On her return home she decided to help them and for a number of years she would send medical supplies and other items to families in need.

Her remains reposed at Gaoth Dobhair Funeral Home at Derrybeg on Friday evening before being removed to her former home in Dunlewey where they reposed overnight.

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey on Saturday. The celebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Feraraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and concelebrant was An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, S.P., Gaoth Dobhair.

The soloist was Eileen Sweeney and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy. She sang a stunning rendition of the ballad, ‘Thíos Cois na Trá’ as the remains were leaving the church.

The lessons were read by Sinéad and Róise Máire and the gifts were brought to the altar by Teagan, Declan and Tríona.

The prayers of the faithful were read by Louise, Caroline, Máire Bernadette, Eibhlín, Éanna and Sr. Máire.

Kitty was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

She was predeceased by her husband, Johnny Paddy, son Seán, daughter-in-law, Nuala and son-in-law, Jim Downey, also by her sister, Nellie O’Donoghue, and brothers, Muiris, Hughie Mór, Micí, Paddy, John, Jimmy, Dónal and Dinnie.

She is survived by her sons, Cathal and Pádraig daughters, Róise Máire and Eibhlín, daughters-in-law, Linda and Colette, son-in-law, Johnny, 17 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, family circle, relatives and friends to all of whom sympathy is extended.

- Tommy Curran