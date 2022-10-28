Big fine for young Offaly driver who crashed 'rocket' car

A MODIFIED car which Judge Andrew Cody likened to a “rocket” was involved in a crash in Mountlucas a year ago, Tullamore District Court heard.

Details of the incident on October 31, 2021 were heard when Nathan Walsh (21), Clonmeen Road, Rhode was prosecuted for dangerous driving and driving a dangerously defective vehicle.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that on a Sunday afternoon at 12.30pm at Mountlucas gardai investigated a collision where a vehicle registered to Mr Walsh had overtaken another vehicle and lost control and gone into a field.

Mr Walsh was injured and taken to hospital. Sergeant O'Sullivan said there had been a large number of modifications to the vehicle.

A garda inspector concluded that due to the speed of overtaking and the nature of those modifications the driving was considered dangerous and the vehicle was classed as defective.

Solicitor for Mr Walsh, Donal Farrelly, said he found it very difficult to defend the case because his client had no memory of the incident.

However, the other driver had made a statement saying that they intended to turn into an access road when a dark coloured car appeared from behind.

The solicitor said that person's statement added that the other driver must have realised they were turning right.

Mr Farrelly added that his client had crashed himself in an effort to avoid the vehicle in front.

Asked by Judge Cody for further evidence in relation to how the the accused's vehicle was defective, Sergeant O'Sullivan said another engine had been put into it and new tyres put on it “that weren't standard”.

Sergeant O'Sullivan also said the other driver had said they turned on their indicator to turn right as they approached the access road, slowed down and checked their mirror.

Mr Farrelly said the other driver had decided to turn right even though they could see a car coming directly behind them.

Judge Cody examined pictures of the defendant's vehicle and said it was clear that it was a very small “tiny” car which would normally be fitted with a one-litre engine but that had been removed and a 1.8 litre turbo charged engine was put in its place.

“This is a rocket,” remarked the judge. “I wish I could impose a ban on driving any form of modified vehicle but I can't.”

Mr Farrelly applied for the dangerous driving summons (which carries a mandatory disqualification) to be reduced to careless driving.

He said his client was a fabricator who was aged 20 when the accident happened. He was now driving a van.

He had learned quite a severe and tragic lesson and been injured himself in the accident. He employed two people and losing his licence would end his career.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said Mr Walsh had no previous convictions.

Judge Cody said he would reduce the dangerous driving summons to the lesser charge of careless driving but would impose a fine of €999. He took the summons for driving a defective vehicle into consideration.

Giving Mr Walsh six months to pay the fine he warned the young man: “If he's driving any sort of modified car, with wings on it or two big wings, he'll be disqualified.”