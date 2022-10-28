Roscrea Church of Ireland Monster Auction

Roscrea Monster Auction on Saturday, November 5
A monster auction will be held in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Rocrea on Saturday, November 5, at 3.00 pm. which will comprise timber, turf, briquettes, vouchers for goods and services. etc.
There will also be cakes, vegetables and home produce on sale. The bric-a-brac stall will have a varied selection of household and personal items on sale.
Refreshments will also be available. The sale opens at 2.00 pm with the auction commencing at 3.00 pm and finally the draw for the raffle where the first prize is a voucher for €250 for Bernies Supervalu will take place.
The sale is being organised by the members of the Church of Ireland, Roscrea for the upkeep of the church and grounds, which is an important landmark of the town enjoyed by townspeople and visitors alike.
A donation of 25% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Autism Awareness Roscrea" in support of the fantastic work carried out by them in the community. Further details later and also on Facebook.
Some of the 16 first responders trained to attend certain medical emergencies in Newtowncunningham, Burt, Killea, Carrigans and St Johnston areas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.