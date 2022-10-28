Search

31 Oct 2022

'Warrior queen': Moving tributes to late Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

28 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Many moving tributes have been paid to Longford's Lynsey Bennett, the Cervical Check campaigner and brave mum of two who died last night.

RTÉ Midlands Correspondent Sinéad Hussey said she 'often watched Lynsey Bennett on Instagram and couldn’t get over how brave she was'. "Thinking of her two little girls, her family and her friends today. Life can be so unfair."

Saturdays singer and TV presenter Una Healy said she 'heartbroken beyond words' to learn of Lynsey's death.

"I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul.  Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest. Rest in Peace my beautiful friend. My thoughts are with your family and friends especially your babies Zoë and Hailee."

Humans of Longford Facebook page curator Tiernan Dolan wrote, "Lynsey fought her illness illness with every fibre in her body - she was a genuine warrior queen of Longford, who was an inspiration to people all over Ireland and beyond."

CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer, said he 'was overwhelmed with emotions at the shock of learning of the passing of the beautiful person and mother that was #LynseyBennett. While her pain ends today it only begins for those who loved her most, my thoughts are especially with her 2 little girls'.

Frank Greaney tweeted, "Devastated to hear that Lynsey Bennett (34) has passed away. She, like so many other brave women, brought the horror of the CervicalCheck scandal home to us all. In the end, all she cared about was securing her daughters’ future. She should have been able to watch them grow."

Family and friends heartbroken at passing of brave Longford mum Lynsey Bennett

The Attic House Longford remembered Lynsey as 'A daughter, a mum, a sister, a friend, a volunteer and above all a fighter! Lynsey you leave this world and especially our community of Longford with great sadness but with a legacy to be proud of after your short 34 years.' 

"Lynsey joined our volunteering team in 2019 and offered her expertise to so many of our young women through her hair and make up tutorials."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

