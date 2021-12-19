Dominant Denn from Cavan prove too much for Donegal side Downings in Ulster final

A magnificent team display from Cavan champions Denn ended the hopes of Downings in the Ulster junior final in St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

Downings 0-10

Denn 3-8

The Cavan side dominated from the start and were full value for their win. Indeed, but for 13 wides and a number of shots dropped short, the winning margin would have been greater.

Denn were the dominant side in the opening quarter but it was not until the 13th minute that they actually got on the scoreboard.

They had six wides and two shots dropped short before the water break.

Downings, in comparison, were limited to possession but they still had the opening two points off their firsrt two attacks. Alan Pasoma opened the scoring on three minutes and less than two minutes later Lorcan Connor dummied onto his left and fired over.

From then to the water break it was total dominance by Denn but they didn't avail of numerous chances.

Eventually they got the breakthrough on 13 minutes, Cavell Keoghan pointing a free won by captain Bernard Gaffney.

A minute later Gaffney was involved again as Sean Donohoe found acres of space in front of the Downings goal and he finished clincally.

It didn't get much better in the second quarter for the Donegal team as Thomas Edward Donohoe added a point on 22 minutes after a short '45'.

But to their credit, the Downings defence kept battling and amazingly two points inside a minute from Johnny McGroddy cut the lead to the minimum on 58 minutes and in added time Lorcan Connor set up McGroddy to leave it all square at the break, Downings 0-5, Denn 1-2.

The score was hard to comprehend given what we had watched. Denn had amassed nine wides and had dropped three shots short.

Just 51 seconds into the second half Downings were back in front thanks to a great long range point from Keelan McGroddy.

But it only spurred Denn once more and by the second half water break they were 1-7 to 0-6 ahead, and it could have been more.

The points came from Thomas Edward Donohoe (2), Cavell Keogan and Caolain McCabe. Donohoe second came after Downings' 'keeper John McGroddy made a point blank save from Brandon Keogan.

The Denn onslaught continued after the water break with half-back James Brady sliding home a second goal.

Lorcan Connor replied with a free but at that stage also they were down to 14 as Danny McBride's eventful afternoon ended with a second yellow.

Johnny McGroddy and Cavell Keogan traded scores but Downings needed goals. But it was Denn who got a third with Mark McSherry on the end of a sweeping move to palm to the net.

DOWNINGS: John McGroddy; Ben McNutt, Tiarnan McBride, Ross Cullen; Hugo Davis, Padraig McGinty, Kevin Doherty; Oisin Boyce, Shane Boyce; James Lee McBride, Danny McBride, Keelan McGroddy (0-1); Johnny McGroddy (0-5,1f), Lorcan Connor (0-3,2f), Alan Pasoma (0-1)

Subs: Gary Ban McClafferty for D McBride 26; Danny McBride for Pasoma ht; Conor Boyce for K Doherty 40; Ronan Gallagher for O Boyce 45; Kyle McFadden for S Boyce 48

DENN: Conor Courtney; Leon Cobey, Tomas Corr, Micheal Gaffney; Caolain McCabe (0-1), Oisin Kiernan, James Brady (1-0); Conor O'Reilly, Bernard Gaffney; Mark McSherry (1-0), Cavell Keoghan (0-3,1f), Sean Donohoe; Thomas Edward Donohoe (0-3,1f)), Ben Conaty (0-1), Brandon Keoghan.

Subs: Eoin Reilly for B Keogan 52; Andrew Cusack Smith for Cobey 56;

REFEREE: Darren O'Hare (Down)

Lorcan Connor about to gather possession for Downings against Denn Picture: Thomas Gallagher