North West Zones wins for Coyle and Tennyson

Hudie Coyle and David Tennyson came out on top in all-Donegal finals at the North West Zones Championships on Tuesday night.

Dunfanaghy puncher Coyle overcame Dunree’s Gareth Doyle after a cracking contest in the Boy 2 37kgs final.

After three ferocious rounds, Coyle’s hand was raised after he took a slender 3-2 split decision verdict from the judges.

Tennyson impressed in his Boy 3 50kgs decider. Tennyson left the ringside arbitrators with little doublt as he claimed a unanimous decision against St Bridget’s Clonmany boxer Fintan Robinson.

Coyle and Tennyson now go forward to this Sunday’s Ulster finals, for boxers aged 11, 12 and 13, at St John Bosco in Newry.

There was no joy for Twin Towns pair Caden Keenan and Leigh McGlinchey. Keenan lost out on a 4-1 split against Josh Cairns (Oakleaf) in the Boy 1 37kgs final while McGlinchey was beaten via unanimous decision by Travis McKeown (Churchlands) in the Boy 3 43kgs final.

At the weekend, there were in-the-ring wins for Oisin Bradley (Letterkenny), Ronan Grant, Conan Kearney (both St Bridget’s), Sean Doohan and Eddie McBride (both Dunfanaghy).

Several Donegal boxers also advance to the Ulster finals following walkover wins.

Sunday’s Ulster finals glove off at 12 noon with the weigh in from 9-10am.



North West Zones Walkovers (Donegal boxers): Boy 1 31kgs, Colm Callaghan (Carndonagh); Boy 1 43kgs, Gavin McDaid (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 1 44.5kgs, Oisin O’Donnell (Convoy); Boy 1 54kgs, Eoghain McCallion (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 31kgs, Taylor Parke (Raphoe); Boy 2 38.5kgs, Hugh Duffy (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 50kgs, Brian Anderson (Twin Towns); Boy 2 54kgs, Eunan Friel (Twin Towns); Boy 2 68kgs, Patrick Doherty (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 72kgs, Harry Cunningham (Carndonagh); Boy 3 41.5kgs, Cahir Conneely (Twin Towns); Boy 3 65kgs, Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy); Girl 1 46kgs, Ava Clarke (Carndonagh); Girl 2 43kgs, Molly Lafferty (Twin Towns); Girl 2 57kgs, Alesha Mullis-Boyle (Dungloe); Girl 3 50kgs, Kerry Browne (Convoy).