Search

06 Apr 2022

North West Zones wins for Coyle and Tennyson

Another two Donegal boxers advance to the Ulster finals

North West Zones wins for Coyle and Tennyson

David Tennyson has his hand raised by referee Michael McDermott.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

06 Apr 2022 11:42 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Hudie Coyle and David Tennyson came out on top in all-Donegal finals at the North West Zones Championships on Tuesday night.

Dunfanaghy puncher Coyle overcame Dunree’s Gareth Doyle after a cracking contest in the Boy 2 37kgs final.

After three ferocious rounds, Coyle’s hand was raised after he took a slender 3-2 split decision verdict from the judges.

Tennyson impressed in his Boy 3 50kgs decider. Tennyson left the ringside arbitrators with little doublt as he claimed a unanimous decision against St Bridget’s Clonmany boxer Fintan Robinson.

Coyle and Tennyson now go forward to this Sunday’s Ulster finals, for boxers aged 11, 12 and 13, at St John Bosco in Newry.

There was no joy for Twin Towns pair Caden Keenan and Leigh McGlinchey. Keenan lost out on a 4-1 split against Josh Cairns (Oakleaf) in the Boy 1 37kgs final while McGlinchey was beaten via unanimous decision by Travis McKeown (Churchlands) in the Boy 3 43kgs final.

At the weekend, there were in-the-ring wins for Oisin Bradley (Letterkenny), Ronan Grant, Conan Kearney (both St Bridget’s), Sean Doohan and Eddie McBride (both Dunfanaghy).

Several Donegal boxers also advance to the Ulster finals following walkover wins.

Sunday’s Ulster finals glove off at 12 noon with the weigh in from 9-10am.


North West Zones Walkovers (Donegal boxers): Boy 1 31kgs, Colm Callaghan (Carndonagh); Boy 1 43kgs, Gavin McDaid (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 1 44.5kgs, Oisin O’Donnell (Convoy); Boy 1 54kgs, Eoghain McCallion (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 31kgs, Taylor Parke (Raphoe); Boy 2 38.5kgs, Hugh Duffy (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 50kgs, Brian Anderson (Twin Towns); Boy 2 54kgs, Eunan Friel (Twin Towns); Boy 2 68kgs, Patrick Doherty (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 72kgs, Harry Cunningham (Carndonagh); Boy 3 41.5kgs, Cahir Conneely (Twin Towns); Boy 3 65kgs, Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy); Girl 1 46kgs, Ava Clarke (Carndonagh); Girl 2 43kgs, Molly Lafferty (Twin Towns); Girl 2 57kgs, Alesha Mullis-Boyle (Dungloe); Girl 3 50kgs, Kerry Browne (Convoy).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media