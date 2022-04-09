Third spot for Mary Devine and Wolansky in National Winter Finals

Mary Devine and Wolansky compete at Castle Irvine. Photo: Louise O'Brien Photography
Glenswilly woman Mary Devine and her horse Wolansky had a successful time at the Dressage Ireland National Winter Finals.
The finals were held in Castle Irvine last weekend.
On Saturday, Mary and Wolansky finished third in their class.
A second-placed finish in the class on Sunday meant that Mary and Wolansky finished third overall in the class.
The Donegal woman has been to the fore in various dressage competitions in recent years.
In 2017 and 2018, Mary and Wolansky won their category and at the National Medium Freestyle Championships in 2021, Mary was victorious on Kingsman.
