Letterkenny Educate Together NS announce annual 5k details

Letterkenny Educate Together National School hosts its annual 5k road race on Sunday-week, May 8.
The event, incorporating a 3k family fun walk, is sponsored by LK Bikes.
The race starts from Aldi on the Neil T Blaney Road at 10am sharp.
Entries are being taken at: https://www.njuko.net/etns_walk_run_202
Entry fee for the 5k was or run is €10 online or €12 on the day. Entries to he 3k family fun walk costs €20 per family.
Prizes will be awarded on the day and it is an official Athletics Ireland licensed event.
